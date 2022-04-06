NWS: Possible EF-1 Tornado Hit Remote Part of Vanderburgh County on March 30

Preliminary data from the National Weather Service shows a possible EF-1 rated tornado hit a remote part of Vanderburgh County during severe weather and storms that passed through the area on Wednesday, March 30.
A preliminary report from the National Weather Service says that the weather event occurred around 7:00 p.m. on March 30.
According to the NWS, the possible EF-1 tornado had estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour with a maximum width of 75 yards, traveling only 0.8 miles.
The NWS says that dozens of trees were uprooted or snapped, and that shingle and gutter was also seen on two homes.
The Evansville-Vanderburgh County Emergency Agency assisted the NWS in surveying the damage with a drone.
You can see some of the photos of the damage captured by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County EMA below:
