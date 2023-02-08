Oakland City University hosts scholastic contest for high school students

Over 200 high school students poured into Oakland City University for the second annual OCU Scholastic Contest.
Oakland City University faculty, staff, and students will administer the 12 subject exams and awards ceremony. Subjects that include Algebra, Chemistry, Literature, and many more.
We spoke with High School student, Richard Gutierrez, on how he felt before the tests, “I just kinda felt strong and proud academic wise, especially for the subject I’m going to be studying on. I’m going to be studying for American history. And that just makes me feel more important to my school that they were able to pick me and choose me from the whole crowd.”
The 12 subjects will be broken up into 3 exams total for the day. The high school students may compete in more than one subject exam except when the time of events conflicts.
We spoke with OCU President, Ron Dempsey, on the growth in the second year of this competition, “So we had 92 students last year, we have 250 this year. 7 high schools participated and 12 are participating this year. The growth was extraordinary, to basically more than double the number of students is extraordinary.”
The students were given awards. The award categories include individual awards, schools association awards, and certificates of participation.