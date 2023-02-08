 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of 50
mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Oakland City University hosts scholastic contest for high school students

  • 0
High School students at OCU for scholastic contest

Oakland City University hosts their second annual OCU Scholastic Contest for over 200 high students.

Over 200 high school students poured into Oakland City University for the second annual OCU Scholastic Contest.

Oakland City University faculty, staff, and students will administer the 12 subject exams and awards ceremony. Subjects that include Algebra, Chemistry, Literature, and many more.

We spoke with High School student, Richard Gutierrez, on how he felt before the tests, “I just kinda felt strong and proud academic wise, especially for the subject I’m going to be studying on. I’m going to be studying for American history. And that just makes me feel more important to my school that they were able to pick me and choose me from the whole crowd.”

The 12 subjects will be broken up into 3 exams total for the day. The high school students may compete in more than one subject exam except when the time of events conflicts.

We spoke with OCU President, Ron Dempsey, on the growth in the second year of this competition, “So we had 92 students last year, we have 250 this year. 7 high schools participated and 12 are participating this year. The growth was extraordinary, to basically more than double the number of students is extraordinary.”

The students were given awards. The award categories include individual awards, schools association awards, and certificates of participation.

Recommended for you