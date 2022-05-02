O'Charley's delivering free meals to Evansville firefighters Monday

On Monday, May 2, the O'Charley's in Evansville will be celebrating local firefighters by providing them with free meals.
O'Charley's says it will be feeding members of the Evansville Fire Department at stations #6 and #9 on Monday in celebration of International Firefighters Day.
The celebration is part of O'Charley's larger "Hometown Heroes" campaign, which honors local first responders.
International Firefighters Day is Wednesday, May 4, and O’Charley’s teams will be celebrating throughout the week with celebration events and meal deliveries to these Heroes across their communities.
To further say thank you, O'Charley's says all firefighters, EMS and OEM personnel can also get a free dessert with purchase of an entrée from May 2 - May 6, dine-in only.
As part of the campaign, O'Charley's says it has delivered thousands of free meals to first responders, healthcare workers, and other deserving heroes over the years.