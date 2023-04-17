 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM CDT /3 AM EDT/ TO 8 AM CDT
/9 AM EDT/ TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Illinois and southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM CDT /3 AM EDT/ to 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plants located in sheltered locations will
have the greatest chance of being impacted by frost.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

OCTC offering new program to support students with intellectual disabilities

  • Updated
  • 0
OCTC offering new program to support students with intellectual disabilities
El'Agance Shemwell

A new program is available at Owensboro Community and Technical College for students with intellectual disabilities who want to attend college. 

The Career and Life Skills Certificate program is suited for students with intellectual disabilities seeking to gain independence and learn skills for use in the workforce.

All CLS students will have at least one mentor who will help facilitate the person-centered planning process and connect students with campus life, extra-curricular, and social engagement activities. In addition, they may serve as a future reference for the students, as the mentor will play an essential role in the competency-based assessment of the overall program objectives.

The CLS program is a selective admission program.

Prospective students should complete the online application for admissions by visiting owensboro.kctcs.edu and choosing "Career and Life Skills" as the certificate. 

For more information, please contact OCTC CLS Coordinator, Amy Fogle-Stiff at 270-686-4556 or amyf.fogle@kctcs.edu.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you