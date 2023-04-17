OCTC offering new program to support students with intellectual disabilities

A new program is available at Owensboro Community and Technical College for students with intellectual disabilities who want to attend college.
The Career and Life Skills Certificate program is suited for students with intellectual disabilities seeking to gain independence and learn skills for use in the workforce.
All CLS students will have at least one mentor who will help facilitate the person-centered planning process and connect students with campus life, extra-curricular, and social engagement activities. In addition, they may serve as a future reference for the students, as the mentor will play an essential role in the competency-based assessment of the overall program objectives.
The CLS program is a selective admission program.
Prospective students should complete the online application for admissions by visiting owensboro.kctcs.edu and choosing "Career and Life Skills" as the certificate.
For more information, please contact OCTC CLS Coordinator, Amy Fogle-Stiff at 270-686-4556 or amyf.fogle@kctcs.edu.