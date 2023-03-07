 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Gallatin, Crittenden, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Union,
Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, Warrick and Daviess Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Officers are asking for the community’s help in honoring fallen deputy

  • Updated
  • 0
Officers are asking for the community’s help in honoring fallen deputy
Claire Dugan

Plans are in motion to honor fallen Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Asson Hacker, and organizers are asking for the community’s help in doing so.

The public is asked to line the streets of the city as the procession goes by Thursday, March 9th.

The procession is expected to start at 9 am.

Deputy Hacker will be escorted by law enforcement from Boone Funeral Home on Evansville’s east side down to Highway 41. The route will then proceed north on US 41 to Highway 57, passing through Kansas Road and Oak Hill Road, until they reach Christian Fellowship Church where the funeral services will be held.

Authorities say this is a perfect opportunity for the public to stand beside the family and VCSO to show their support in this emotional time.

We’re told ceremonies that typically might be seen taking place at the cemetery, like the 21-gun salute, will take place outside the church after the service.

There will also be a thin blue line flag, which is traditionally carried by the previous agency that lost an officer in the line of duty in Indiana. In this case, the police chief of the Richmond Police Department will be there to carry that tradition through.

Deputy Hacker passed away suddenly last week leaving behind a wife and 3 young children.

The Evansville Fraternal Order of Police say Deputy Hacker was an active member of the Evansville FOP Lodge #73.

The community is welcome to make donations to the Hacker family at any Old National Bank branch.

Businesses and residents are encouraged to lower their flags to half-staff in mourning until after Deputy Hacker is laid to rest Thursday evening.

