Officials are reminding the community to drive slow in school zones

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An urgent warning tonight for drivers who have a heavy foot. Police are reminding you to slow down as students head back to the classroom. They’re cracking down, especially in school zones.
Officials are advising the public to not speed as it is the law, and a hefty price will be paid if you’re caught.
In 2022, there were a total of 310 stops by the EPD because of speeding in school zones.
For the safety of our children in our area, it is important to remember the speed limit at all times.
Sergeant Anna Gray says “if you have to slam on your brakes because a kid is darting across the street, you should be going 20 miles per hour.”
Next week as school will be in session, police will be in full force patrolling school zones. Make sure to be alert and slow down.