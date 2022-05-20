 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, in west Kentucky from the
Lakes region eastward, in southern Illinois along the Interstate
64 corridor, and in southeast Missouri over the Ozark
Foothills.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Officials break ground on new jail addition in Knox County

  • Updated
  • 0
Knox County Jail

On Friday, officials in Knox County, Indiana, broke ground on a new addition at the county jail.

According to the sheriff's office, the new addition has been years in the making, and will help address capacity issues at the jail.

"After several years of hard work, construction on the new Knox County Jail addition is finally underway," the Knox County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The sheriff's office says that a study conducted in 2020 found that the Knox County Jail had consistently been at capacity since 2010.

If things go according to plan, the sheriff's office says it will take crews around a year and a half to complete the jail.

