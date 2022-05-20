Officials break ground on new jail addition in Knox County

On Friday, officials in Knox County, Indiana, broke ground on a new addition at the county jail.
According to the sheriff's office, the new addition has been years in the making, and will help address capacity issues at the jail.
"After several years of hard work, construction on the new Knox County Jail addition is finally underway," the Knox County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
The sheriff's office says that a study conducted in 2020 found that the Knox County Jail had consistently been at capacity since 2010.
If things go according to plan, the sheriff's office says it will take crews around a year and a half to complete the jail.