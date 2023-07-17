Officials continue to investigate the body found on Harriet Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - Officials are still investigating after a body was found in an abandoned home on Harriet Street this past Friday.
The body of a woman was found in an abandoned home on Harriet Street. The home had been vacant for over 5 years.
A number of people in the area say crime has been an issue in the neighborhood.
Mark Craig, a resident of the Jacobsville community, says “I called 9-1-1, and they came out 5-10 minutes later, or something like that. They walked in and right away they knew what it was.”
The neighborhood is still in utter confusion as to what happened to the woman. An autopsy has been scheduled to take place sometime this week. 44News will have more updates to come.