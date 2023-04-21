Officials give an inside look into new paper mill in Henderson

Officials with the City of Henderson and Pratt Industries are giving us an inside look into the building of the brand new mill.
The building of the new Pratt Industries in Henderson is moving right along. Officials say they’re on schedule to get started in the fall with the brand new state of the art paper mill.
Officials broke ground on the new paper mill in December of 2021, putting the plan into motion, and creating construction jobs for over 700 people.
The building is located along Kentucky Highway 425 in Henderson County.
Governor Andy Beshear says the $500 million paper mill and box factory is the largest investment in the region in more than 25 years, creating over 320 jobs for Tri-Staters.
Officials say they’re still on schedule to start operations at the plant sometime in late September.