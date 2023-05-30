Officials propose additional safety measures for crosswalk after near-fatal pedestrian accident

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A near-fatal crash where a grandmother was struck by a car after attending a Webster County High School softball game has the community asking for new safety measures.
Just before 8pm on March 28th, after watching their granddaughter's softball game, Joey and Connie Harralson had to cross State Route 1340 in the dark to get back to their car and head home. As they crossed the road, the couple was struck by a car, and Connie was severely injured.
She was life-flighted to a hospital where she spent weeks in the intensive care unit before being transferred to an out-of-state hospital for more specialized care. Just over two months later, she’s still there.
Prior to the accident, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, or KYTC, was in contact with Webster County Schools about making road improvements around Webster County High School.
Deneatra Henderson, chief district engineer of KYTC District 2, told 44News ”the KYTC design engineer reached out and talked with [Webster County Schools] about their needs.”
Aaron Harrell, superintendent of Webster County Schools, said ”the crosswalk is something that we asked for.”
Construction on the crosswalk and other road improvements began on Tuesday and will be completed by the end of June. After speaking with Joey Harralson, 44News reached out to KYTC and brought the near-fatal accident to their attention. Now, additional safety measures are on the table.
”Since we were notified of the pedestrian impact," Henderson said, "we’ve been looking at some different options: rapid flashing lighting that is activated for a pedestrian and also the addition of overhead lighting that’s activated [by pedestrians]. Our engineers in the District 2 office are studying that to send up for recommendation.”
Those projects require approval at the state level, and according to Chief District Engineer Henderson, that process take three to four months.