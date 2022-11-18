Officials warn about the dangers of space heaters ahead of the winter season

Heating equipment such as space heaters are the second leading cause of home fires according to the National Fire Protection Association. It's also the third leading cause of fire deaths.
Every year authorities want to reiterate just how dangerous heating equipment can be as it only takes a matter of seconds before flames fully engulf a home.
"This is the time of year where we do have a lot of house fires because people start using their heaters for the first time," said Shawn Mcrabtree, a firefighter with the Henderson Fire Department. "Furnaces may or may not have been checked, people start using possibly kerosene heaters within the home."
Within the past week, crews in both Henderson,KY and Evansville,IN have responded to several structure fire calls.
Although it's common as the temperatures drop, there's ways to prevent a fire from happening.
"We typically do not recommend any kind of kerosene heaters inside the home you know they put off a horrible smell but also those can be toxic. You don't want to put an extension cord and run multiple things off of there. Any kind of wood burning stove or fire place you want to have those inspected," said Mcrabtree.
Mcrabtree also suggests keeping a space heater 3 feet away from objects as it is flammable.
A few tips that can go a long way as it's better safe to know now then reap the dangers later.