Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions expected Thursday...

.An increase in southwest winds is expected Thursday. These winds
will only bring a small increase in moisture while afternoon high
temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than
Wednesday. This will combine with very dry fuels in the area due
to the persistent drought to create critical fire danger across
the region Thursday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009,
010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022,
075, 076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085,
085, 086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092,
093, 094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

* Affected Area...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois,
southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 18 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Officials warning of rise in scammers posing as your boss

  Updated
  • 0
Claire Dugan

The Better Business Bureau and the Evansville Police Department are partnering up to warn the public of a scam that’s steadily on the rise.

 

They say, if your boss sends you an email, it’s very likely you won’t ignore it, and scammers are aware of that. 

 

They’re called ‘Business Email Compromise’ schemes, and they’re becoming more and more common in our area.

 

Officials say scammers in this scheme pose as company executives and use real names and logos. 

 

They often ask for employee information or ask for money to pay alleged outstanding bills. 

 

Oftentimes, authorities say they’re able to get thousands of dollars from a single victim. 

 

“Last year, we probably had about 5 to 10 reports total with EPD. Now we’re seeing, each month, 5 to 10 reports come in. And we’ve seen the amount that has been obtained is different. Whereas last year, it was a couple thousand dollars. Now, we’re looking at 10, 20, up to $300,000 in a single transaction,” says Detective Nathan VanCleave with the Evansville Police Department Financial Crimes Unit.

 

Authorities are recommending that business take technical precautions, like setting up multi-factor authentication for emails and encouraging employees to confirm financial requests with the person who is asking for them.

