Officials warning of rise in scammers posing as your boss

The Better Business Bureau and the Evansville Police Department are partnering up to warn the public of a scam that’s steadily on the rise.
They say, if your boss sends you an email, it’s very likely you won’t ignore it, and scammers are aware of that.
They’re called ‘Business Email Compromise’ schemes, and they’re becoming more and more common in our area.
Officials say scammers in this scheme pose as company executives and use real names and logos.
They often ask for employee information or ask for money to pay alleged outstanding bills.
Oftentimes, authorities say they’re able to get thousands of dollars from a single victim.
“Last year, we probably had about 5 to 10 reports total with EPD. Now we’re seeing, each month, 5 to 10 reports come in. And we’ve seen the amount that has been obtained is different. Whereas last year, it was a couple thousand dollars. Now, we’re looking at 10, 20, up to $300,000 in a single transaction,” says Detective Nathan VanCleave with the Evansville Police Department Financial Crimes Unit.
Authorities are recommending that business take technical precautions, like setting up multi-factor authentication for emails and encouraging employees to confirm financial requests with the person who is asking for them.