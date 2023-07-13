 Skip to main content
Officials would like your input on improving the Ohio riverfront

Evansville riverfront Ohio River file photo

Evansville riverfront/Ohio River (file photo)

EVANSVILLE, In (WEVV) — If you have thoughts or opinions on ways to improve the Indiana side of the Ohio riverfront, officials want to hear from you today.

There will be a series of open houses taking place across the tri-state to gather ideas for the waterway.

They will be held in Mount Vernon, Newburgh, and downtown Evansville.

Mount Vernon residents can attend one at the Landing from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Newburgh residents can meet at Honeymoon Coffee on July 13th, from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

There will also be an open house in downtown Evansville on July 14th at the Pagoda house, that will be from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

There is also an online survey you can complete, if you cant attend the meetings.

