Ohio Co. battles excessive flooding; businesses and schools canceled

Monday night's storms across the tri-state did excessive flood damage to parts of western Kentucky, such as Ohio County.
Parts of Ohio County got over 5 inches of rain last night and this morning, which left many of the roads very unsafe for traveling. Areas such as Highway 69 were undrivable for certain stretches of the highway.
All that rain had nowhere to go, and many of the roadways pooled with water. Some areas had over three feet of water built up.
Many businesses in the area of Hartford and Beaver Dam were closed today, as well as all Ohio County Schools.
Schools started out in a two hour delay, but officials quickly upgraded that to a full on cancellation.
44News spoke to the Superintendent of Ohio County Schools, Seth Southard, who said that after speaking with the Transportation Director early this morning, cancelling school was a no-brainer.
"The way our county is designed, there are certain roads that are basically one way in and one way out to get to different parts of the county. And when those roads are closed or underwater of two feet or greater than two feet, it leaves us with not much of a choice but to cancel school. You certainly can't transport students up and down roads that you can't see" Seth explained.
First responders were busy all morning rescuing and recovering people that were stranded on flooded roadways, or simply stuck in their homes.
We spoke to Sheriff Adam Wright of Ohio County, who told us that they rescued one family of eleven in Beaver Dam, including a 14 month old baby, and that their office has been getting flooded with calls all day.
He said, "We had 146 9-1-1 phone calls this morning alone just because of the storm, we had six rescues from individuals that were stuck in the cars, and seven from those that were stuck in their house."
Schools and businesses are expected to resume on Tuesday as normal, but officials say that it could take up to two to three days for the county to fully recover from the flooding.