Ohio Co. Man Arrested for Raping Woman with Mental Disabilities

An Ohio County man was arrested in Owensboro for an unthinkable crime against a disabled person.
Kentucky State Police said they have been investigating this crime since the Summer of last year, and last week, they presented their evidence to a grand jury, in Ohio County, where Greg Rafferty was indicted for the rape of an Ohio County woman with mental disabilities.
On Wednesday, troopers with Kentucky State Police went to Rafferty’s work to make the arrest.
Corey King - Trooper - Kentucky state police
“They found him at that location, and when they went to go make the arrest, he, allegedly, attempted to hide suspected methamphetamines and a Tudor pipe from the troopers," said Corey King, trooper with Kentucky State Police.
Rafferty was charged by troopers with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and with rape in the second degree against someone with a mental disability.
Rafferty was a teacher and soccer coach in the Daviess County Public School System but was let go 8 years ago.
Officials at the Daviess County Detention Center confirmed with 44News that Rafferty remains in jail with no scheduled release.