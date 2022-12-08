Ohio County clerk warns residents of jury duty scam

The Ohio County Circuit Clerk's office is warning residents of a scam circulating among residents across the county.
They say the scam is in reference to Jury Duty.
We're told scammers are calling people saying they are from the Circuit Clerk's office.
The Clerk's Office says Jury Duty notices are always sent via mail.
They do not call people telling them they have been selected for jury duty.
Officials ask residents use extreme caution, do not give out personal information, and do not give out banking/credit car information.
A reminder there is never a cost associated with jury duty.
Residents with any questions, concerns, or who receive a call, contact the Clerk's office at (270)-298-3671.