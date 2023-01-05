Ohio County couple celebrates 72nd anniversary

72 years of marriage seems like no easy task, especially when the ways of life can intervene. However, for one local couple, they say having someone to do everything with is key.
Carl and Dean Burton will celebrate their 72nd anniversary coming up on January 9th.
The two met at Marvin's Chapel Church in April when they were teenagers, and got married the next January. Since then, the Burton's say life has been a dream.
For Mrs. Burton, the secret to a happy marriage is to find someone who has the same interest as you.
"Do everything together and have fun, we both like to do the same things. We had always worked together, and go places together, we sung with the quartet group and traveled for17 years together, we've had a good life."
The Burton's have 4 children, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. All 27 of them plan to celebrate this milestone with Dean and Carl, this weekend.