Ohio County dispatchers recognized after major flooding

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office took a moment to recognize two hardworking dispatchers after the storms Tuesday morning.
Denton Pharris and Tiffany Newberry took a total of 146 calls from 4:20 a.m. when the flooding started to the end of their shift at 8 a.m.
The Sheriff's Office says the dispatchers showed true compassion when staying on the line with callers as their vehicles were floating or had water rushing inside.
We're told both Pharris and Newberry talked to these callers during one of the most frightening times of their lives.