 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ohio County dispatchers recognized after major flooding

  • 0
Ohio County dispatchers recognized after major flooding
Megan DiVenti

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office took a moment to recognize two hardworking dispatchers after the storms Tuesday morning. 

Denton Pharris and Tiffany Newberry took a total of 146 calls from 4:20 a.m. when the flooding started to the end of their shift at 8 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office says the dispatchers showed true compassion when staying on the line with callers as their vehicles were floating or had water rushing inside. 

We're told both Pharris and Newberry talked to these callers during one of the most frightening times of their lives. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you