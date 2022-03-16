 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and
Massac Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard
Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.The lower Ohio River will continue to fall through the week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 24.3 feet Saturday,
March 26.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Ohio County Man Sentenced to Prison in Child Pornography Case

  • Updated
  • 0
prison cell bars

An Ohio County, Kentucky man will spend nearly two decades behind bars in connection to a child porn investigation, according to officials with the United States Department of Justice.

The DoJ said Wednesday that 41-year-old Freddie Fulton of Beaver Dam had been sentenced to 235 months in prison with no parole followed by a 10-year term of supervised release for the distribution and possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Fulton used a messaging app to upload an image of child pornography. After identifying Fulton as the likely sender, the justice department says law enforcement searched Fulton’s phone, finding 286 images and 25 videos of child pornography.

They say Fulton’s laptop also contained images of child porn, and that the investigation found that Fulton had created certain images by misrepresenting his identity and then engaging in sex acts with a victim.

The justice department says officers sent materials found on Fulton’s electronic devices to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) for victim identification,  resulting in the identification of numerous image and video files involving known child sexual abuse material.

“Outstanding investigative work by HSI Nashville and the Kentucky State Police,” stated United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett.  “We will continue to aggressively prosecute individuals who sexually exploit and abuse our children.  The victims of such offensive criminal conduct deserve nothing less.”

Altogether, Fulton’s collection included victims from 21 identified child pornography series that are circulated on the internet from around the world, according to the justice department.

THE US Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated the case with assistance from the Kentucky State Police.

Tags

Recommended for you