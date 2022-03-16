Ohio County Man Sentenced to Prison in Child Pornography Case

An Ohio County, Kentucky man will spend nearly two decades behind bars in connection to a child porn investigation, according to officials with the United States Department of Justice.
The DoJ said Wednesday that 41-year-old Freddie Fulton of Beaver Dam had been sentenced to 235 months in prison with no parole followed by a 10-year term of supervised release for the distribution and possession of child pornography.
According to court documents, Fulton used a messaging app to upload an image of child pornography. After identifying Fulton as the likely sender, the justice department says law enforcement searched Fulton’s phone, finding 286 images and 25 videos of child pornography.
They say Fulton’s laptop also contained images of child porn, and that the investigation found that Fulton had created certain images by misrepresenting his identity and then engaging in sex acts with a victim.
The justice department says officers sent materials found on Fulton’s electronic devices to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) for victim identification, resulting in the identification of numerous image and video files involving known child sexual abuse material.
“Outstanding investigative work by HSI Nashville and the Kentucky State Police,” stated United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett. “We will continue to aggressively prosecute individuals who sexually exploit and abuse our children. The victims of such offensive criminal conduct deserve nothing less.”
Altogether, Fulton’s collection included victims from 21 identified child pornography series that are circulated on the internet from around the world, according to the justice department.
THE US Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated the case with assistance from the Kentucky State Police.