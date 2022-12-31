Ohio County Sheriff warns of Mega Millions phone scam

Ohio County residents continue to deal with a phone scam that involves the lottery.
Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty shared on Facebook that an individual has called residents, advising them that he is with the Mega Millions lottery and they have won money and a truck.
Sheriff Beatty said he will ask for personal information over the phone and then advise the person to obtain a gift card and to put $500 dollars on it for the flatbed to deliver the truck. They will then ask for the information off of the purchased gift card.
Sheriff Beatty reminds residents to remain vigilant with unknown callers, especially around the holidays. Never give out personal information to anyone they don't know and to contact police if they feel like something is false about the call.