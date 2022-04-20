Ohio County Sheriff's Office mourning loss of deputy

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio County, Kentucky, says it's mourning the passing of one of its deputies.
Ohio County Sheriff's Tracy Beatty said Wednesday that the office was mourning the loss of Deputy Jerry Critchelow.
The sheriff's office said Deputy Critchelow had been serving the community for many years, as a School Resource Officer, a State Trooper, and most recently, a Ohio County Sheriff's Deputy.
"Deputy Critchelow has been a role model and mentor for many people, including our law enforcement officers, and has dedicated his life to the safety and security of our citizens," Sheriff Beatty said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as we mourn the loss of a fellow officer."
In Deputy Critchelow's honor, the sheriff's office says his patrol vehicle will be on display in front of the Ohio County High School for the community to pay tribute.
Anyone paying tribute at Deputy Critchelow's cruiser is asked to avoid the area during bus loading and unloading during school hours.