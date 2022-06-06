Ohio Street will have daily closures for painting project this week

City of Evansville has announced that a portion of Ohio Street will close daily this week for a painting project.
The street will close between Ray Becker Parkway and the Wabash Avenue of Flags from June 6th to June 10th. The daily closures take place from 6 A.M. to 4 P.M.
The closure will allow for Tri-State Painting of Evansville to paint the structural steel on the pedestrian overpass near the parkway.
The overpass connects Mead Johnson Nutrition building to the employee parking lot on the other side of Ohio Street.