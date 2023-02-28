Ohio Valley Conference tournament to remain in Evansville

Eight teams including Evansville own, the University of Southern Indiana, will tip off tomorrow at the Ford Center as they look to punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament.
The four day tournament is a fan favorite in the river city. Each year, thousands of fans flock to the tri-state to see their favorite teams in action.
"On any given evening when we are playing basketball, any team in this league could win a game so this tournament really sets up to be something spectacular," says Beth Debauche, Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner.
The Ohio Valley Conference has held the tournament in the ford center since 2018. Today, officials signed an agreement to keep the games here through 2026 with an option for 2027.
"7 and a half years ago, there was an event that really shapes our present and it will shape our future and that was the partnership that was formed with the city of Evansville," said Debauche.
Keeping this tournament in Evansville is also good news for local business owners who depend on the tourist to boost their profits.
"It's crazy. Its basically having a weekend night like a Saturday night all the way from Wednesday until the tournament is over," said Oscar Velez, co-owner of Tiki on Main. "we order more food, more liquor, more everything."
You can catch the action beginning tomorrow with women's games at 1 and 3:30pm, following that, the men's games are at 6:30 and 9pm. USI will tip off for their first o-v-c tournament appearance at 9pm against Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.