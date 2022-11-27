Old National Events Plaza to host Girl's Day out

The Old National Events Plaza will host the Evansville Girl's Day Out in the Spring of 2023.
Girl's Day Out is a shopping event with several vendors.
The event includes craft vendors, boutiques, direct sales, and more.
Admission is free, and door prizes will be given away all day.
The first 100 adult ladies in line on the morning of the event will get a Swag Bag.
Girl's Day Out will take place on March 11, 2023, at Old National Events Plaza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Girl's Day Out is currently accepting sponsors for the event. You can visit the Girl's Day Out Facebook page for more information on sponsorship.