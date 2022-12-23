 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Bitter cold wind chills continue. Wind chills as low as -10
to -25. Winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, diminishing
only slightly through Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some power outages have been reported. No
heat in this environment can become dangerous quickly. The
dangerous cold will continue through Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling or if you must be outside for any length
of time. Dress in layers and cover your head and hands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

One dead after crash on I-69 and Boonville New Harmony Rd

Fatal Crash at I69 and Boonville New Harmony Rd
El'Agance Shemwell

One person is dead following a crash at NB I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Rd., according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's office. 

Upon arrival, deputies found the crash involved two vehicles. The injured patients and deceased subject were trapped in their vehicles, and had to be extracted by the Scott Township Fire Department.

According to deputies, the preliminary crash investigation suggests one vehicle crossed the median and struck the other involved vehicle head-on. 

A sheriff’s office crash reconstruction team was sent to the scene and will make a final determination on the cause of the crash.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the subject that deceased in the crash at a later time.

The crash is still under investigation. 

