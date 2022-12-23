One dead after crash on I-69 and Boonville New Harmony Rd

One person is dead following a crash at NB I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Rd., according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's office.
Upon arrival, deputies found the crash involved two vehicles. The injured patients and deceased subject were trapped in their vehicles, and had to be extracted by the Scott Township Fire Department.
According to deputies, the preliminary crash investigation suggests one vehicle crossed the median and struck the other involved vehicle head-on.
A sheriff’s office crash reconstruction team was sent to the scene and will make a final determination on the cause of the crash.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the subject that deceased in the crash at a later time.
The crash is still under investigation.