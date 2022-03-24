One Dead After Shooting and Standoff at Evansville Apartments

We now know that one person is dead after a shooting and standoff that began on Wednesday night in Evansville, Indiana.
Evansville Police Department officers originally responded to the Colonial Manor Apartments at the corner of Henning Avenue and Ridgeway Avenue around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday night to help US Marshals serve a federal arrest warrant.
When officers went to knock on the door, EPD says they noticed it was somewhat open.
Officers were met by a person who fired a handgun at them, at which point they returned fire, EPD said.
Multiple agencies were then called on scene including SWAT and AMR.
The standoff situation finally came to an end around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
After the standoff came to an end, police told us that a suspect was found dead inside the apartment with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No other details are available right now, but police tell us they plan to provide updates during a press conference later Thursday.
