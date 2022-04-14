One Displaced in Late-Night Apartment Building Fire in Evansville

One person was displaced after a late-night electrical fire at an apartment building in Evansville, Indiana.
The Evansville Fire Department's crews were dispatched to a six-unit apartment building at the corner of W. Virginia Street and N. Barker Avenue around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday night for a fire.
EFD crews got there and began to battle the blaze, but the department says that due to the direction of the wind and the heavy smoke, it was a difficult fire to extinguish.
Investigators say the small apartment building was undergoing major renovations.
EFD says there was a person living in a downstairs apartment who heard the fire on the other side of the wall and saw smoke. They were able to call 911 to report the fire and escape uninjured along with their dog, but EFD says they will be displaced.
The fire department says that the fire has been ruled an accidental electrical fire.