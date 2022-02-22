One Hospitalized After Early Morning House Fire in Evansville

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.
Ohio River at Cairo.
Ohio River at Golconda.
Ohio River at Paducah.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.  Minor flooding
is forecast at all points on the Ohio mentioned in this statement,
except for Shawneetown, where moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.
At 46.0 feet, Highway 662 near the old Lock and Dam 47 begins to
flood. This is approximately 1/2 mile downstream from the current
lock and dam.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 41.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.5
feet early Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and a few thunderstorms will persist this morning and
early afternoon. The chance for significant flash flooding
has ended. But, given the saturated ground conditions, the
lingering showers and storms could cause some minor water
problems.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

One Hospitalized After Early Morning House Fire in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
Feb 22 house fire on W Virginia Street in Evansville

Feb. 22 house fire on W. Virginia Street in Evansville

One person was sent to the hospital after a house fire that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday.

The Evansville Fire Department says firefighters were sent to a home on the corner of W. Virginia Street and N. 11th Avenue around 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday after someone living there called 911 and reported a fire.

Firefighters were able to arrive within minutes of the call. When they got there, they say they could see flames coming from the house.

The fire was extinguished and three people living at the house were able to escape the fire.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after making several attempts to extinguish the fire, EFD said.

EFD says there was fire damage upstairs and water damage downstairs as a result of the incident.

Two of the people living at the house said the fire was started by a candle that was burning.

Tags

