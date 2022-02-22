One Hospitalized After Early Morning House Fire in Evansville

One person was sent to the hospital after a house fire that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday.
The Evansville Fire Department says firefighters were sent to a home on the corner of W. Virginia Street and N. 11th Avenue around 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday after someone living there called 911 and reported a fire.
Firefighters were able to arrive within minutes of the call. When they got there, they say they could see flames coming from the house.
The fire was extinguished and three people living at the house were able to escape the fire.
One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after making several attempts to extinguish the fire, EFD said.
EFD says there was fire damage upstairs and water damage downstairs as a result of the incident.
Two of the people living at the house said the fire was started by a candle that was burning.