Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Mount Vernon

.The lower Ohio River is falling at most locations, though this will
occur slower below Mount Vernon Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 38.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 24.8 feet
Friday, March 25.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

One Killed in Wednesday Morning Henderson County Crash Involving Log Truck

  • Updated
  • 0
March 16 2022 fatal crash Henderson County

One person is dead after a crash that happened on Wednesday morning in Henderson County, Kentucky.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

It happened near the intersection of Rucker Road 1 E and Larue Road.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. A Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer with the Kentucky State Police was also called to the scene since one of the vehicles involved in the crash was a commercial log truck.

The intersection where the crash happened was shut down while crews worked to clear the scene but has since reopened.

No further information is available right now but you can stay with us on-air and online for updates.

Fatal Henderson County Crash March 16 2022

Approximate location of Wednesday morning's fatal crash in Henderson County, Kentucky

