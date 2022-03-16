One Killed in Wednesday Morning Henderson County Crash Involving Log Truck

One person is dead after a crash that happened on Wednesday morning in Henderson County, Kentucky.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
It happened near the intersection of Rucker Road 1 E and Larue Road.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. A Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer with the Kentucky State Police was also called to the scene since one of the vehicles involved in the crash was a commercial log truck.
The intersection where the crash happened is currently shut down, so drivers should avoid the area if possible.
No further information is available right now but you can stay with us on-air and online for updates.