One killed, two others shot at Illinois WeatherTech facility

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 25 for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

A suspect is in custody following a deadly shooting at a WeatherTech facility in Bolingbrook, Illinois, according to the Bolingbrook Police Department.

 WBBM

A suspect is in custody following a deadly shooting at a WeatherTech facility in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Saturday morning, according to the Bolingbrook Police Department.

One person was killed, while another shooting victim remains in critical condition, Bolingbrook Police Captain Anthony Columbus said.

A third victim has been released from the hospital.

Bolingbrook Police were dispatched to the facility around 6:25 a.m. local time, according to police. The suspect was taken into custody about three hours later, authorities said.

Police have not yet announced a motive.

CNN has contacted WeatherTech for comment. The company manufactures automotive products, including floor mats.

The village of Bolingbrook is a southwest suburb of Chicago, approximately 30 miles from the city center.

