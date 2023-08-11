One man bikes across the country three times for the fight against childhood cancer

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEVV) — One man, 9,000, in three months, all to raise money for childhood cancer.
Peter Helper, the Emery Thunder Ride biker, says, “I naively thought someone else would take care of it, you know that somebody else would do the fundraising, somebody else would do this.. and that’s just not the case.”
Jenna Smith received the worst news a mother could get following her daughter Emery’s second birthday.
Emery was diagnosed with stage 4 high risk Neuroblastoma, a cancer that affected her adrenal gland, spinal cord, and skull.
Countless intense treatments were just too much for Emery’s body and at just three years old, the Smith family lost their beloved little girl.
Which caused them to create the Emery’s Memory Foundation to help families across America with the burden of childhood cancer.
For Helper, losing someone so young he knew he needed to do something.
And so began the Emery Thunder Ride, where Peter Helper has embarked on a three month journey riding a bike across the country three times, totaling 9,000 miles, all to raise awareness for the foundation.
His journey began on July 7th in Oregon where he rode across the country to Delaware.
Now Helper is embarking on the next leg of the journey from Delaware to San Diego, California passing today, right through Princeton, Indiana.
He's expected to finish his last crossing in South Carolina in September.
Aaron Stara, a Thunder Ride helper, says, "Even in the roughest part of this journey, it is nothing compared to what these families and these children are going through.”
The foundation is looking to raise $3 million for the Emery’s Memory Foundation and are at about $50,000.
If you would like to donate money you can visit https://www.emerysmemoryfoundation.com/thunderride .