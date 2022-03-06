One Man Dead After House Fire in Owensboro

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will remain in flood at
least through early this week.

For the Ohio River...including Shawneetown...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, and Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES THROUGH TUESDAY, MARCH 15TH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday, March 15th.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 40.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this
evening to 35.4 feet and then begin rising tomorrow evening.
It will then rise above flood stage late Wednesday morning to
41.3 feet the following Sunday evening. It will fall below
flood stage again Tuesday, March 15th.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will remain in flood at
least through early this week.

For the Ohio River...including Shawneetown...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, and Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was estimated at 41.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 35.6 feet
Wednesday, March 16th.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

.Heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and
through the night as a warm front lifts through the region. Rainfall
amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches can be expected through Monday morning,
which will cause scattered flooding issues to develop.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast
Missouri, and a portion of western Kentucky along a line from
Paducah to Marion to Owensboro.

* WHEN...Through 9 AM CST Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorm will fall over
saturated soils. Rainfall totals of 1.5 of 2.5 inches can be
expected with locally higher amounts.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

One Man Dead After House Fire in Owensboro

  • Updated
  • 0
One Man Dead After House Fire in Owensboro
Marisa Patwa

A man is now dead after a house fire in Owensboro Saturday night.

The Owensboro Fire Department says a neighbor called them about smoke coming from a house on Walnut Street around 11 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they said they found a dead man inside a building in the backyard of the home.

OFD quickly worked to extinguish the fire and said no one else was found to be in danger. 

The Daviess County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene.

Recommended for you