One million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Dawson Springs

Kentucky Lottery has released where the One Million Dollar Powerball ticket was sold for the July 17th drawing.
While no one in the nation was able to get all five numbers and the Powerball, five tickets with just the five numbers were sold, with one in Kentucky.
Kentucky Lottery said that the One Million Dollar Powerball winner bought the ticket from the Ideal Market, located on 5715 Charleston Road in Dawson Springs.
Winner is encouraged to sign the back of the ticket. They have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. The next Powerball drawing will take place on July 19th with the jackpot already over $1 Billion dollars with a cash value of $516.8 Million.