One person dead after crash in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Troopers are investigating a deadly single-car crash in Knox County.
According to officials, Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-car crash in the area of Monroe School Road near Small Road on Friday around 8:40 p.m.
Authorities identified the driver as 20-year-old Keeton Walker of Vincennes.
ISP says Walker was trapped inside a 2006 Mercedes and had to be removed by the Harrison Twp. Fire Department.
Authorities say Walker's passenger, 20-year-old Dalton Kirby of Vincennes, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say Walker was taken to a hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.