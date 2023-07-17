One woman shares how carrying Narcan can be the difference between life and death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Education and preparedness are crucial in the fight against the opioid epidemic.
Life-saving measures are out there and they should be kept close by.
The Evansville Recovery Alliance says there have been over 18 overdose reversals saving someone’s life in Evansville in the last month alone.
On Sunday, Kelsey Hirsch witnessed one firsthand.
Hirsch had always carried Narcan in her car, even participating in Narcan kit making for the Evansville Recovery Alliance, but after Sunday, her perspective shifted.
“That lesson was learned yesterday, and I do not want to make that same mistake again,” Hirsch tells 44News.
Hirsch and her spouse encountered the situation they had been anticipating; a stranger overdosing on the sidewalk.
However, Hirsch’s emergency Narcan wasn’t on hand at that moment when she really needed it.
“I left mine in my car. I thought I was doing my best carrying it with me in my car, but I saw that person blue and it tore me up,” Hirsch says.
Luckily, first responders arrived with enough time to save the man’s life.
“I can’t risk that again. That person was very lucky. A lot of people are not that lucky and that’s the reality of it. It’s coming out of my glove box. It’s coming out of my purse, if I’m not going to carry my purse, and it’s going to be on me. I do not mind having one less hand because it’s carrying Narcan,” Hirsch says.
The CDC says there are two forms of Narcan that anyone can use without medical training or authorization and that’s pre-filled nasal spray or an injectable.
Both options are easy to use, small to carry, and accessible to anyone in Evansville.
The Evansville Recovery Alliance says they have 12, 24/7 self-serve free Narcan boxes strategically located around Evansville.
They also have distribution sites, a free Narcan vending machine, and they deliver to those who aren’t able to make it to another box.
Jennifer Murray, a volunteer at Evansville Recovery Alliance, says there’s a stigma around addiction and Narcan that they’re trying to break.
“Narcan is needed everywhere. People are overdosing everywhere. It does not discriminate. It doesn’t care what race, what color, what creed, what socio economic background you come from. It does not discriminate,” Murray tells 44News.
Evansville Recovery Alliance keeps these free boxes stocked across the city, but they say they need the community’s help.
They’re hosting their next Narcan kit making event on Saturday, July 22nd at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is free to the public and open to all ages.
The organization says they’re looking to make 2,000 nasal Narcan kits while having casual conversations about harm reduction.
There will also be free coffee and doughnuts available as well as free Narcan and information to take home with you.