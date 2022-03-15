Online Tool Available to Help Women Find Free or Low-Cost Cancer Screenings

An online tool is available to help women find free and reduced-cost cancer screening services.
By visiting freemammograms.org, women can find locations offering free mammograms, free breast exams, and even discounted breast cancer screenings.
After visiting the website, just select your state to see a detailed list of healthcare facilities offering services.
Data from once cancer clinic in California showed the number of new, advanced stage-four breast cancer cases jumped from 1.9% of all cases in 2019 to 6.2% in 2020.
The Biden administration says there have been more than 9.5 million missed cancer screenings in the U.S. because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The creators of freemammorgrams.org say the site aims to serve as a pool of resources for uninsured or underinsured women seeking low-cost or free screening services.