 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Mount Vernon

.The lower Ohio River is falling at most locations, though this will
occur slower below Mount Vernon Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 38.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 24.8 feet
Friday, March 25.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Online Tool Available to Help Women Find Free or Low-Cost Cancer Screenings

  • Updated
  • 0
Women's Health

An online tool is available to help women find free and reduced-cost cancer screening services.

By visiting freemammograms.org, women can find locations offering free mammograms, free breast exams, and even discounted breast cancer screenings.

After visiting the website, just select your state to see a detailed list of healthcare facilities offering services.

Data from once cancer clinic in California showed the number of new, advanced stage-four breast cancer cases jumped from 1.9% of all cases in 2019 to 6.2% in 2020.

The Biden administration says there have been more than 9.5 million missed cancer screenings in the U.S. because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The creators of freemammorgrams.org say the site aims to serve as a pool of resources for uninsured or underinsured women seeking low-cost or free screening services.