OPD Begins Receiving First Shipments of Body Cams

Officers at the Owensboro Police Department are now finally getting their hands on their first ever successful body cameras, but this shipment of body cameras was expected to be here months ago.
Body cams were ordered back in October of 2021, but due to supply chain issues, that are affecting nearly all sectors of our economy, the cameras didn’t show up when expected.
But, four months later, the cameras have finally began making their way to officers here in Owensboro.
“Our officers are pretty excited about getting them," said Tristan Russelburg, lieutenant with the Owensboro Police Department. "Obviously, there are huge benefits when it comes to evidentiary value for court purposes. Also, there will be more accountability for officers. It will help our supervisors review video and see if their are any training issues we need to address.”
Over a decade ago, the police department purchased body cameras, but officers say those cameras were no good, so they spent the last three years researching new body cameras to purchase for their officers.
And Russelburg said these new body cameras will take some training for officers to get used to, and they plan to train leaders from each department here in the building and then they will train their subordinates.