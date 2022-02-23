OPD Busy Again Investigating Another Report of Shots Being Fired at an Area Home

Owensboro Police are investigating another incident involving shots being fired into an occupied home.
Just after 9:00 PM Tuesday night, officers responded to a firearm discharge report along Carol Stream, just east of Ewing Road.
Investigators say at least one bullet struck the home which was occupied at the time.
The shooting follows several reports of gunfire in numerous neighborhoods around the city in recent weeks, some involving vehicles and homes.
Luckily nobody was injured in Tuesday's incident.
Anyone with information about this or any other recent shooting, is asked to contact the Owensboro Police Department.