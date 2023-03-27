OPD: Juvenile found with loaded AR-15 pistol

A juvenile was arrested Sunday morning after being found in possession of a loaded AR-15 pistol, according to the Owensboro Police Department.
According to OPD, officers responded to the area of West 5th Street and Crabtree Avenue in reference to several complaints of shots fired in the area.
Officers located multiple shell casings in the 800 Block of Maple Street.
Officers later found 2 male juveniles in the area of West 7th Street and Foust Avenue matching the description of the subjects involved, one of them was found to be in possession of a loaded AR-15 pistol.
The juvenile was taken into custody, charged, and transported to the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center for:
• Possession of Handgun by Minor, 2nd or Greater
OPD says the juvenile has previously been charged with:
• Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st Offense
• Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot)