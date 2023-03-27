OPD: Juvenile found with loaded AR-15 pistol

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Crittenden, Union and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Henderson, Daviess,
Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh,
Union and Posey Counties.

.Recent heavy rainfall is resulting in rises on the Ohio River. The
river is forecast to rise above flood stage at several locations
during the first half of the week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 38.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Monday was 38.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.7
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 33.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 36.5 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

OPD: Juvenile found with loaded AR-15 pistol

  • Updated
  • 0
OPD: Juvenile found with loaded AR-15 pistol
El'Agance Shemwell

A juvenile was arrested Sunday morning after being found in possession of a loaded AR-15 pistol, according to the Owensboro Police Department.

According to OPD, officers responded to the area of West 5th Street and Crabtree Avenue in reference to several complaints of shots fired in the area. 

Officers located multiple shell casings in the 800 Block of Maple Street.

Officers later found 2 male juveniles in the area of West 7th Street and Foust Avenue matching the description of the subjects involved, one of them was found to be in possession of a loaded AR-15 pistol.

The juvenile was taken into custody, charged, and transported to the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center for:

• Possession of Handgun by Minor, 2nd or Greater

OPD says the juvenile has previously been charged with:

• Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st Offense

• Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot)

