OPD: One person shot inside H.L. Neblett Community Center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The Owensboro Police Department is on the scene of a shooting at the H.L. Neblett Community Center, which serves as an after-school program and recreation center.
44News has learned two individuals were involved in a verbal altercation when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.
The victim was transported to the emergency room.
The call came in after 6:30 p.m. Monday evening.
