Opengate weapons detection systems to be used in Owensboro Public Schools

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Owensboro High School will be employing five new OpenGate weapon detection systems this coming school year. The wireless security system will allow students to flow freely through the detectors with all of their belongings, including backpacks.
The implementation of this system comes on the heels of threats being sent to Owensboro schools several times during the previous school year.
Jennifer Luttrell, principal of Owensboro High School, told 44News ”we did talk to our student leadership. They wanted to feel safe and secure here, but they didn’t want it to feel like an airport. This is a very non-intrusive measure.”
The systems will be monitored by faculty and administrators who volunteered and received a two-day training from the manufacturer of the OpenGate system.
Starting on day one of the school year, Aug. 9, the OpenGate systems will be up and running at every point of student entry.
If a student triggers the device, they will be asked to remove all metal belongings and carefully walk through the gates twice more, as bumping the device will trigger it. If after three tries, the student still triggers the system, the monitors will search the student’s belongings, as surprising items may be the culprit.
"We did find out that curling irons and hair straighteners were picked up by this device," Principal Luttrell said.
The school wants students to feel trusted and safe during the screening process, so the school’s resource officer will only be brought in if a serious situation arises.
According to Principal Luttrell, ”the school resource officer would not ever become involved unless there’s something of a suspicious nature or there’s criminal activity here on our campus.”