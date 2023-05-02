“Operation Fight Fentanyl” forum held in Henderson

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Kentucky law enforcement, lawmakers, and first responders held a forum in Henderson County on Tuesday, discussing the impact of fentanyl on the Bluegrass State.
It’s an initiative by Attorney General Daniel Cameron aiming to combat the opioid crisis in the Commonwealth by hearing from Kentuckians that have been directly impacted by the drug.
“Operation Fight Fentanyl” has been held all across the state of Kentucky, with Tuesday’s event being the 8th.
According to Attorney General Cameron, 2,250 lives in Kentucky were in lost in 2021 to overdose death, and fentanyl was to blame for more than 70% of those deaths.
“Overdose deaths since 2019 are up 60%. In fact, since 2019, we’re lost 7,665 Kentuckians to overdose. That’s about a quarter of the population of Henderson,” says Attorney General Cameron.
The panel in Henderson consisted of the Executive Director of the KY Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission Bryan Hubbard, Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman, County Attorney for Henderson County Steve Gold, Kentucky State Representative for the 13th District DJ Johnson, and Battalion Chief Colter Tate for the Owensboro Fire Department.
“Operation Fight Fentanyl is about engaging our communities to share stories and discuss ideas that will help us build a united front. One capable of breaking the cycles of addiction and ending the scourge of fentanyl that is plaguing our communities,” Attorney General Cameron says.
The panel spoke with the public and shared ideas on drug education in schools, distribution of funds, and recovery resources.
“This is not a ‘them’ problem. This is an ‘us’ problem that unites black and white Kentuckians together in one of the greatest existential crises this state has faced since the end of the 19th century,” Bryan Hubbard says.