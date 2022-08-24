On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced his plan for forgiving student debt for some borrowers, who make less than $125,000 per year and extending the payment freeze one final time until the end of the year.
Opinion Poll: Do you agree with President Biden's student loan relief plan?
DISCLAIMER: Online reader polls like this are not scientific or statistically representative of the entire population. They are a measure of which position has the most online/social media savvy supporters.
Biden said the amount of forgiveness will be higher for low-income borrowers who went to college on Pell Grants. Those who went to college on Pell Grants will receive $20,000 in student loan forgiveness.
A one-time cancellation of $10,000 for each borrower earning at least $125,000 a year could cost the government nearly $300 billion, according to an estimate from the Penn Wharton Budget Model.
Click here for full details on the president's announcement.