Opioid Crisis Impacting Youth

In 2021, Vanderburgh County hit an all-time high in the number of overdose deaths related to fentanyl. As the epidemic continues, the ages of those affected seems to be getting younger.
The Evansville Recovery Alliance says that fentanyl is the worst drug on the streets right now, and that it’s getting laced with most any pill that you could get. They say, it only takes a small amount to kill you.
“Fentanyl itself overloads the nervous system basically with this suppressant, and it stops the respiratory process so people stop breathing and then the rest of the body starts to shut down. The longer you go without breath, the more likely you are not to be able to be revived,” says ERA Director and Co-founder Lavender Timmons.
In Vanderburgh County, there have been 2 fentanyl-related overdose deaths since the beginning of this year. However, the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says they are still waiting on the results of toxicology reports on several cases.
ERA says drug use amongst teenagers is not uncommon. That’s why in 2021, 5 people under the age of 20 died due to fentanyl in Vanderburgh County, and another 18 people between 20 and 30-years-old.
“We’re seeing people overdose in high schools and even middle schools. Our entire goal is to just build education within the community, build stronger relationships in ways so that people can talk to each other about drug use,” Timmons says.
One way to do that is by starting education early.
Schools like the EVSC say they talk to students about the risks and dangers of drug and alcohol use in their health classes.
The ERA says getting life-saving overdose medication, like Narcan, in schools will start critical conversations.
“It starts the conversation of, ‘what is that? Oh okay, so that reverses overdoses. Well, what causes an overdose?’ It just continues the conversation into a more educated public,” Timmons tells 44News.
ERA says teachers and counselors can play an important role in the fight to end the crisis by providing a once-removed relationship that sometimes allows students to admit short-comings a lot easier as opposed to parents.
“We do offer free training for those folks. Knowing that they’re in a position that they’re going to be transferring that information to a younger public, we would love to be able to get harm reduction practices in an education system,” says Timmons.
The ERA says if you think your child might be using, reach out to them, and they can help get you Narcan or even free fentanyl testing strips. They say it doesn’t enable use, it just puts life-saving medications in your loved one’s hands.
For more information, or to contact the Evansville Recovery Alliance, visit their Facebook page.