 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Opioid Rescue Kit installed at Posey County Ministry

  • Updated
  • 0
Opioid Rescue Kit installed at Posey County Ministry
Megan DiVenti

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An opioid rescue kit now hangs on the wall at a Mount Vernon ministry. 

The kit was mounted Wednesday by community paramedic, Amy Woodley, at Beyond the Walls Ministry and is stocked with Narcan. 

Posey County EMS says the box will give people a chance to remain anonymous if they need Narcan. 

We're told the box was made possible by Overdose Lifeline due to funding from the Division of Mental Health & Addictions. 

This is the first reported Narcan box to be placed in Posey County located at 424 Vine Street.

A second NaloxBox in Poseyville will be installed next month. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you