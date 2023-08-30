Opioid Rescue Kit installed at Posey County Ministry

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An opioid rescue kit now hangs on the wall at a Mount Vernon ministry.
The kit was mounted Wednesday by community paramedic, Amy Woodley, at Beyond the Walls Ministry and is stocked with Narcan.
Posey County EMS says the box will give people a chance to remain anonymous if they need Narcan.
We're told the box was made possible by Overdose Lifeline due to funding from the Division of Mental Health & Addictions.
This is the first reported Narcan box to be placed in Posey County located at 424 Vine Street.