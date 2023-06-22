OPS Board of Education moves to terminate Superintendent

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously today to suspend superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant without pay and begin the proceedings to terminate his contract for conduct unbecoming of a superintendent.
The Board of Education also approved Dr. Jeremy Luckett to begin the process of selecting a firm to conduct a search for a new, full time superintendent.
Constant had been suspended with pay as of Thursday, May 25th when the Board of Education learned of an ongoing investigation by the Kentucky State Police into the actions of the superintendent.
During the course of the investigation, the Kentucky State Police notified the Board that while not criminal in nature, Dr. Constant did engage in a relationship with an adult-aged student enrolled in another school district.
“The Board of Education takes no stance on the guilt or innocence of Dr. Constant in relation to the ongoing criminal investigation by the Kentucky State Police,” said Board Chair Dr. Jeremy Luckett. “However, we have enough information to make the determination that Dr. Constant acted in a manner unbecoming of what we expect for our students and their families and therefore he is no longer capable of leading the district.”
With the change in the status of Dr. Constant’s suspension to one without pay, the Board will also have to notify the Education Professional Standards Board of the violation of the Professional Code of Ethics that took place. Constant will have the ability to appeal the decision and address the allegations should he choose to do so.
No other details about the case have been released. This is an ongoing criminal investigation.
Anita Burnette will remain the interim superintendent of the district. Her contract runs through February 2024 with an option to extend if necessary.
