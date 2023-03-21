 Skip to main content
Ordinance to halt future construction projects at Wesselman Park stalls in Evansville City Council

Pickleball Courts moving forward after recent Evansville City Council Vote

An ordinance that would have banned any future construction projects at Wesselman Park fails to pass a vote at Monday's Evansville City Council meeting.

 Tommy Mason

The future for a project near Evansville's nature preserve is still uncertain.

The Evansville City Council voted 7-1 to table an ordinance that could have halted a plan to construct new pickleball courts from being built at Wesselman Park.

City leaders say, they will now hold a meeting April 4 at 2:30 P.M. at the Civic Center allowing public comment.

The proposal was moving forward, and the city was seeking bids when two city council members proposed a bill that would prevent any development at Wesselman Park without the council's approval.

They said, they decided to wait as the received more information from the parks department before making a decision.

They plan to hold a final vote April 10.

