Ordinance to halt future construction projects at Wesselman Park stalls in Evansville City Council

The future for a project near Evansville's nature preserve is still uncertain.
The Evansville City Council voted 7-1 to table an ordinance that could have halted a plan to construct new pickleball courts from being built at Wesselman Park.
City leaders say, they will now hold a meeting April 4 at 2:30 P.M. at the Civic Center allowing public comment.
The proposal was moving forward, and the city was seeking bids when two city council members proposed a bill that would prevent any development at Wesselman Park without the council's approval.
They said, they decided to wait as the received more information from the parks department before making a decision.
They plan to hold a final vote April 10.