Organization making a difference for area homeless

With the cost of living continuing to rise, there has been an increase in homelessness across the Tri-State area, one local organization is doing what it can to help solve this problem.
Hopedotcom, which stands for helping overwhelmed people everywhere, offers a variety of programs and services that helps individuals struggling with homelessness in the region. Sack lunches and iced bottled water are provided daily, with different vendors also helping to provide meals as well.
The organization's founder Cathy Meyers wants to remind folks to treat the homeless people you encounter with kindness and compassion, because no one knows what the future holds.
"Try to help them. Keep some gift cards or something with you…and just give them a smile ya know? Or just communicate, they love to talk, and just give them a chance., because they are just like you and I, and that could be our tomorrow."
On Thursday, Hopedotcom will be giving away a free meal for the homeless provided by area food truck Cheese Queen from 11am - 1pm. These free meals are provided the first Friday and second Thursday a month for any who need them.
You can learn more about the programs that hope has to offer on their website at www.hopedotcom.org.