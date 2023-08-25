Organizers explain why Friday After 5 headliner was dropped from lineup

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Colt Graves, an Owensboro native, was set to take the stage at the last Friday After 5 event of the season.
About a week before the performance, Graves took to social media to say he was no longer allowed to play.
Graves said Friday After 5 officials wouldn’t let him perform due to his personality and "un-family friendly" performances.
Officials with Friday After 5 say they tried for weeks to make the performance happen, but there were several concerns that caused them to ultimately cancel.
Executive Director, Francine Marseille, says she’s proud of Graves and wanted him to play. “I was personally going to give my social security money and sponsor him because I wanted him to have the opportunity. We just weren’t able to come to a good, cohesive decision,” Marseille says.
Marseille explained that the cancellation was a contractual issue.
Friday After 5 signed a contract with Graves that said he was expected to play 3 hours of music. However, organizers say the singer didn’t know that many songs.
“That’s why he was hiring people that we didn’t even know about to perform with him,” Marseille tells 44News.
Other artists took to social media to share that their performances with Graves were also canceled.
“They put in writing that ‘if we learn 20 songs, we can play next week.’ That is kind of a concern for our closing night on the main stage,” Marseille explains.
Graves shared on social media that in the wake of the cancellation, he’s now planning a free community event in the near future.