 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Organizers explain why Friday After 5 headliner was dropped from lineup

  • Updated
  • 0
Organizers explain why Friday After 5 headliner was dropped from lineup
Claire Dugan

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Colt Graves, an Owensboro native, was set to take the stage at the last Friday After 5 event of the season.

About a week before the performance, Graves took to social media to say he was no longer allowed to play.

Graves said Friday After 5 officials wouldn’t let him perform due to his personality and "un-family friendly" performances.

Officials with Friday After 5 say they tried for weeks to make the performance happen, but there were several concerns that caused them to ultimately cancel.

Executive Director, Francine Marseille, says she’s proud of Graves and wanted him to play. “I was personally going to give my social security money and sponsor him because I wanted him to have the opportunity. We just weren’t able to come to a good, cohesive decision,” Marseille says.

Marseille explained that the cancellation was a contractual issue.

Friday After 5 signed a contract with Graves that said he was expected to play 3 hours of music. However, organizers say the singer didn’t know that many songs.

“That’s why he was hiring people that we didn’t even know about to perform with him,” Marseille tells 44News.

Other artists took to social media to share that their performances with Graves were also canceled.

“They put in writing that ‘if we learn 20 songs, we can play next week.’ That is kind of a concern for our closing night on the main stage,” Marseille explains.

Graves shared on social media that in the wake of the cancellation, he’s now planning a free community event in the near future.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you